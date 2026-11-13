Berthoud Blues Bash Brings Live Music to City Star Brewing November 14

Saturday gathering puts blues music in the spotlight at Berthoud’s downtown brewery

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Blues music takes center stage in Berthoud on Saturday, November 14, as City Star Brewing hosts the Berthoud Blues Bash beginning at noon.

The event gives Northern Colorado music enthusiasts a chance to spend part of their weekend enjoying a blues-focused gathering.

Blues music has deep roots in American musical history and has influenced generations of rock, jazz, soul, and contemporary performers. Events celebrating the genre help keep that musical tradition connected to local audiences.

City Star Brewing, located on Mountain Avenue in downtown Berthoud, provides a familiar setting for community gatherings and live entertainment.

The Berthoud Blues Bash also highlights the variety of musical experiences available across Northern Colorado. While larger venues in Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley regularly host touring performers, smaller communities like Berthoud support the region’s live-music culture through local events and intimate gathering spaces.

For residents looking for a Saturday outing, the Blues Bash provides another reason to visit downtown Berthoud and explore the community.

Event Details

What: Berthoud Blues Bash

Berthoud Blues Bash When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, beginning at noon

Saturday, November 14, 2026, beginning at noon Where: City Star Brewing, 321 Mountain Avenue, Berthoud

City Star Brewing, 321 Mountain Avenue, Berthoud Information: Additional details are available through the North Forty News community calendar.

Visitors should check with the organizer for the performance lineup, admission information, and event schedule.