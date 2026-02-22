Road Rage Leads to Gunshots on Interstate 25

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Regional law enforcement agencies respond; suspect arrested, no injuries reported

Gunfire during a road rage incident on Interstate 25 near Johnstown prompted a coordinated response from multiple Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies Saturday night.

Officers received a report around 8:30 p.m. on February 21 of shots being fired during a confrontation on the northbound Interstate 25 near mile marker 255. The Colorado State Patrol, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and Loveland Police Department located the suspect vehicle within the City of Loveland. Because the reported shooting occurred within Johnstown town limits, the Johnstown Police Department assumed the investigation.

Police arrested 27-year-old Genesis Lucias and booked the suspect into the Larimer County Jail on multiple charges, including Attempted Second Degree Murder, menacing, and Driving Under the Influence, among other charges. Authorities emphasized that the suspect is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

No one was injured in the incident.

Johnstown police thanked partnering agencies for their swift response, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation in addressing serious incidents along one of Northern Colorado’s busiest highway corridors.

Attribution: Johnstown Police Department