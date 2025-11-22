High-Speed Driver Arrested After Radar Captures 133 mph on Highway 34

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Regional law enforcement coordination helps prevent potential tragedy in Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges after law enforcement agencies across Northern Colorado coordinated overnight to stop a dangerously speeding vehicle that had been tracked at 133 miles per hour.

According to the Greeley Police Department, the incident began around 10:20 p.m. on November 18 when the Weld County Sheriff’s Office reported that a Chevy Camaro failed to yield near 23rd Avenue and Highway 34. A mobile radar van operator later detected the vehicle traveling 133 mph in the 5000 block of Highway 34, confirming its identity and alerting officers and deputies across the region.

Greeley officers briefly lost sight of the vehicle, but cooperation between agencies kept the search active through the night. At approximately 4:00 a.m. on November 19, Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the Camaro in Loveland and arrested the driver, identified as Vicente Pena. He was booked into the Weld County Jail.

Pena faces a series of charges, including felony vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic signal, and speeding more than 40 mph over the posted limit.

Greeley Police expressed appreciation for the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and emphasized the value of cross-county coordination in keeping Northern Colorado residents safe. Officers ask anyone with additional information to contact Sgt. Brock Little at [email protected].

Attribution: Greeley Police Department