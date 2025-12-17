Several Poudre Schools Closed Wednesday

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Power shutoff risk and high winds prompt Dec. 17 closures

Several Poudre School District campuses in Northern Colorado will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 17, due to safety concerns related to power and hazardous wind conditions.

As a precaution related to a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) by Xcel Energy, Bethke Elementary, Timnath Elementary, and Timnath Middle-High School will be closed. All athletics and school activities at those locations are also canceled for the day. District officials said the decision was made to avoid the need to dismiss students during the school day if power were shut off for an extended period.

These closures add to previously announced closures at Red Feather Lakes Elementary, Stove Prairie Elementary, and Livermore Elementary, where unsafe transportation conditions caused by high winds make travel hazardous.

Families and staff should be aware of the following:

Bethke Elementary, Timnath Elementary, and Timnath Middle-High School are closed on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Biometric screenings scheduled at Bethke Elementary for Dec. 17 are canceled.

Red Feather Lakes, Stove Prairie, and Livermore elementary schools are also closed.

All other schools are currently scheduled to remain open with regular hours.

District leaders are continuing to monitor weather conditions, information from Xcel Energy, and guidance from local partners.

If additional schools are affected, families and staff will receive updates with clear next steps.

School officials acknowledged the disruption closures can cause and thanked families for their patience as decisions are made with student and staff safety as the top priority. Updates on potential power shutoffs are available through Xcel Energy’s outage resources at https://www.xcelenergy.com.

Stay ahead in Northern Colorado — get North Forty News’ top stories and the day’s events every morning at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update. Subscribe now at https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate.

Attribution: Poudre School District