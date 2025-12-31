Impaired Driving Risks Rise as New Year’s Eve Approaches

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State enforcement, rideshare discounts, and free transit aim to curb holiday crashes in Northern Colorado

As New Year’s Eve celebrations approach across Northern Colorado, state transportation officials and local safety advocates are warning that impaired driving remains one of the most serious—and preventable—risks on Colorado roadways during the holiday season.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, one in three traffic deaths in Colorado involves an impaired driver. While statewide impaired driving fatalities have declined since reaching a record high in 2022, officials say the New Year’s holiday remains one of the most dangerous times of the year due to increased travel, late-night celebrations, winter driving conditions, and alcohol and drug use.

In December 2024 alone, 45 fatal crashes occurred statewide, with 14 involving suspected impairment. Law enforcement agencies made more than 1,380 DUI arrests during the month, underscoring the continued risk during holiday celebrations.

Locally, No DUI NoCo is reinforcing the message that planning saves lives.

“The holidays should be a time for connection and celebration, not tragedy,” said Heather Vesgaard, executive director of Partners and No DUI NoCo. “Impaired driving is entirely preventable. Planning a sober ride home is one simple decision that can save lives, especially on nights like New Year’s Eve.”

As part of The Heat Is On Holiday Parties enforcement campaign, CDOT—working alongside MADD and local law enforcement agencies—has increased DUI patrols statewide through the New Year’s holiday, with additional officers focused on identifying impaired drivers during peak travel hours.

To provide safe alternatives to driving impaired, CDOT announced several New Year’s Eve transportation options in its official holiday enforcement release. Uber and MADD are offering an $8 discount on rideshare fares via the Uber voucher code JOYFULCO25 in the Uber app. The discount is valid for one-time use within the Denver metro area through Jan. 2, helping reduce the cost of a sober ride home.

In addition, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and Molson Coors are again partnering to offer free rides on all RTD bus and rail routes from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025, through 7 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026, giving celebrants another safe, no-cost option for New Year’s travel.

More details on the New Year’s DUI enforcement effort and safe-ride partnerships are available in CDOT’s official announcement:

https://www.codot.gov/news/2025/december/new-years-dui-enforcement

Safety officials remind drivers that impairment includes alcohol, marijuana, prescription medications, and other drugs, and that mixing substances significantly increases crash risk.

As friends and family gather to welcome 2026, residents are urged to make a plan before celebrating—whether that means choosing a designated driver, using rideshare or public transit, staying overnight, or calling 911 if a suspected impaired driver is seen on the road.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Source: No DUI NoCo / Partners; Colorado Department of Transportation