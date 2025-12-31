Loveland Amazon Fulfillment Center Awaits Possible 2026 Opening

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New facility remains inactive as Northern Colorado watches next steps

A newly completed Amazon fulfillment center in Loveland could open as soon as late 2026, according to recent reporting and community discussion, though Amazon has not confirmed an official opening timeline.

The large facility, located at 6425 Byrd Drive near Interstate 25, spans approximately 3.5 million square feet across more than 150 acres, making it one of Colorado’s most significant industrial buildings. The project was announced in March 2022, with construction beginning shortly afterward. While the building is now largely complete, it has not yet entered service and remains empty.

According to information shared recently by a community member on Nextdoor — consistent with earlier reporting — Amazon has previously projected the facility could initially employ around 1,000 workers, with the potential to expand to as many as 3,000 employees as operations grow. However, those figures have not been confirmed by the company.

Industry reporting suggests the Loveland site is intended to operate as a robotics fulfillment center, combining automation technology with human workers to process customer orders. Facilities of this type typically handle smaller consumer goods and operate around the clock as part of Amazon’s broader distribution network.

Early estimates had suggested the facility could open as soon as 2024, but that timeline was later delayed. As of late 2025, reports indicate a possible launch in late 2026, though Amazon has previously stated that fulfillment centers open based on operational demand rather than construction schedules.

Local officials and economic observers say that once the facility opens, it could influence housing demand, traffic patterns, and nearby commercial growth as the workforce ramps up.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

Attribution: Information in this report is based on publicly available reporting from The Levi Group, regional media coverage, and community discussion. Amazon has not independently confirmed some details.