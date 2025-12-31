Human Bean Toy Drive Supports Weld County Families

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Holiday toy drive channels customer generosity into direct support for children and families across Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado coffee customers helped spread holiday cheer across Weld and Larimer counties this season through a community toy drive organized by Human Bean Northern Colorado, benefiting three local nonprofits that serve children and families in need.

From November 6 through November 30, customers at 10 Human Bean drive-thru locations donated new, unwrapped toys for children and teens. The donations were distributed to Santa Cops of Weld County, Life Stories, and Serve 6.8, helping each organization deliver holiday support directly to families in their communities.

“We are incredibly grateful to our community and our amazing staff who came together to make this toy drive such a success,” said Valerie Katalenic, senior manager for The Human Bean. “Every box of toys represents generosity, kindness, and a shared commitment to supporting local families and nonprofits during the holiday season.”

The drive officially kicked off on November 6 with representatives from each nonprofit serving as guest baristas at select locations in Evans, Greeley, and Loveland. On that day, 10 percent of sales at those three locations were also donated to support the effort.

Through customer and employee generosity, Human Bean Northern Colorado presented Santa Cops of Weld County with $319.03 and multiple boxes of toys. Santa Cops volunteers—local law enforcement officers—personally deliver toys to children from approved families, helping foster positive relationships between children and police. More information is available at https://greeleypd.com/santa-cops.

A check for $289.19, along with many boxes of toys, were presented to Life Stories, pictured from left to right, Verniece Thomas and Val Katalenic (Photo courtesy Human Bean)

Life Stories received $289.19 in donations, along with toys. Founded in 1989, the Weld County–based nonprofit supports children and families affected by abuse through investigation services and victim advocacy. Learn more at https://lifestoriesweld.org.

A check for $347.14 was presented to Serve 6.8, from left to right, Val Katalenic, Ashlee Schmitt (Photo courtesy Human Bean)

Serve 6.8, a Loveland-based nonprofit working with more than 50 partner churches across Northern Colorado, received $347.14. The organization focuses on mobilizing local churches to meet practical needs in the community. Details are available at https://serve68.org.

Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004 and now operates 11 drive-thru coffee locations across the region. The company is known for pairing local business with community giving. More information about its community involvement can be found at https://humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

Attribution: Human Bean Northern Colorado