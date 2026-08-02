Jet Ski Collision at Horsetooth Reservoir Sends Emergency Crews to South Bay

No injuries reported after water rescue response concludes Saturday night

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Emergency crews responded Saturday evening after reports that two personal watercraft had collided with people in the water at Horsetooth Reservoir.

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According to the Poudre Fire Authority, Fort Collins 911 received reports shortly before 8:30 p.m. that two jet skis had struck people in the water. Poudre Fire Authority crews, along with Larimer County Emergency Services, were dispatched to the South Bay area based on information provided by callers.

Marine4, a Larimer County Department of Natural Resources Parks boat, responded to the last reported location of the incident and located the involved parties. Officials reported that everyone was safely out of the water by 8:49 p.m.

Emergency crews remained on scene for approximately one additional hour before clearing the incident. In a final update issued at 9:50 p.m., Poudre Fire Authority confirmed that all responding units had cleared the scene and no further updates would be provided.

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Authorities have not released information about injuries or the circumstances leading to the collision. The incident remains under investigation.

Source: Poudre Fire Authority

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