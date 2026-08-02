Larimer County Teen Named State Finalist for Youth of the Year

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County member earns scholarship through statewide leadership recognition program

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A Larimer County teenager has been recognized as one of Colorado’s top youth leaders after being named a state finalist in the 2026 Boys & Girls Clubs in Colorado Youth of the Year program.

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Jose G., representing the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, earned the distinction for demonstrating leadership, academic achievement, community involvement, and personal growth. As a state finalist, Jose received a $3,750 scholarship made possible through the Credit Union of Colorado Foundation’s partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs in Colorado.

The Youth of the Year program is the organization’s highest honor for young members, recognizing exceptional students from communities across the state while helping prepare them for higher education and future careers.

“Jose exemplifies the talent, resilience and leadership we see in young people across Colorado,” said Phil Smith, board chair of Credit Union of Colorado Foundation and president and CEO of Credit Union of Colorado. “We’re proud to celebrate Jose as a state finalist for Youth of the Year. Through our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs in Colorado, we are proud to help recognize and support students who are already making a meaningful impact in their communities and who will continue to shape Colorado’s future.”

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As title sponsor of the 2026 Colorado State Youth of the Year event, the Credit Union of Colorado Foundation awarded $50,000 in scholarships to 14 outstanding youth representing rural, urban, frontier, and military-connected communities across Colorado.

“This program helps young people find their voice, build confidence, and see what is possible for their future,” said Stuart Jenkins, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs in Colorado. “We are grateful for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation’s investment in Colorado youth and for helping elevate and celebrate these remarkable student leaders.”

In addition to Jose, this year’s scholarship recipients included Jesse G. of Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County, Jasmine T. of Peterson Space Force Base Youth Center, and representatives from Boys & Girls Clubs and military youth centers across Colorado.

Earlier this year, the Credit Union of Colorado Foundation announced a three-year, $225,000 investment in Boys & Girls Clubs in Colorado to expand scholarship opportunities, leadership development, and youth support programs statewide.

Founded in 2012, the Credit Union of Colorado Foundation supports education through college scholarships and educator grants, continuing a philanthropic tradition that dates to the credit union’s founding in 1934.

Source: Credit Union of Colorado Foundation

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