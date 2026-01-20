Lane Closures Planned on South Lemay Avenue in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Concrete repairs between Horsetooth Road and Harmony Road will affect traffic for several weeks beginning late January

Drivers in south Fort Collins should expect lane closures and shifting traffic patterns on South Lemay Avenue between East Horsetooth Road and East Harmony Road beginning the week of January 19–23, weather permitting.

According to the City of Fort Collins Streets Department, crews will begin concrete repairs along the corridor as part of ongoing street maintenance efforts. The work is expected to take approximately three to four weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions.

While lane closures will be in place during construction, access to nearby businesses will remain open throughout the project. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible and remain alert for changing traffic patterns.

Typical work hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., though crews may work outside those hours or on weekends to speed up the project timeline. Additional utility repairs and asphalt milling and paving are planned for later in 2026 following completion of the concrete work.

More information about Fort Collins’ Street Maintenance Program is available at https://www.fcgov.com/smp, and a full list of current construction and traffic impacts can be found at https://www.fcgov.com/trafficimpacts. Residents can also contact the Streets Department at 970-221-6615 with questions.

Source: City of Fort Collins Streets Department