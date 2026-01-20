Red Cross Seeks Northern Colorado Volunteers in 2026

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local residents are encouraged to give their time to support disaster response, military families, and lifesaving blood services across the region.

LOVELAND, Colorado — The American Red Cross is calling on Northern Colorado residents to consider volunteering in 2026, emphasizing that volunteers make up the vast majority of the organization’s workforce and play a critical role in helping neighbors during emergencies.

“Our volunteers make up 90 percent of our workforce and are the beating heart and soul of the Red Cross,” said Melissa Venable, executive director of the Red Cross of Northern Colorado. “Their precious gift of time builds our capacity to help people in what can be their darkest hour.”

Volunteer opportunities across Northern Colorado are designed to match a wide range of interests and schedules. Local volunteers may support families displaced by home fires or other disasters, assist military members and their families during emergencies, or help ensure a stable blood supply for patients in need.

Key volunteer roles include Disaster Action Team members who provide immediate assistance and emotional support after local disasters; Hero Care caseworkers who help deliver emergency communications and services to military families and veterans; and Blood Donor Ambassadors who greet donors and support blood drives throughout the region.

The Red Cross says the need for volunteers has never been greater and encourages community members to get involved now. Those interested can learn more and apply at https://www.redcross.org/volunteer.

Source: American Red Cross