Larimer County Jail Awarded $600,000 Grant For Reentry Programs

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State opioid settlement funds will expand recovery services and strengthen support for inmates transitioning back into the community.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $600,000 Resilient Colorado grant to expand substance use treatment, recovery support, and reentry services at the Larimer County Jail.

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The funding will support the agency’s Continuum to Community initiative, a program designed to integrate recovery-focused practices into daily jail operations while creating a coordinated system that connects inmates with community treatment and support services after release.

The initiative builds on the Sheriff’s Office’s Stone Soup Reintegration pilot launched in 2024. Through partnerships with community organizations and peer mentors who have lived experience, the program provides in-jail support, pre-release planning, and connections to treatment, housing, and recovery resources once individuals return to the community.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, research shows that strong transition programs improve successful reentry and long-term recovery outcomes. The expanded initiative aims to reduce overdose risks, increase treatment participation, and improve stability for individuals leaving custody.

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The grant will also fund policy development, staff training, and new operational practices intended to make rehabilitation and reintegration a routine part of jail operations.

“People don’t end up in jail because life went the way they hoped,” said Jail Captain Troy Badberg. “While we can’t control what brings them into our custody, we can give people a chance to choose a different path when they leave. They don’t have to do it alone—our Programs team and local partners are right there helping people build that road brick by brick. This support not only helps inmates successfully reenter society, it creates a safer community for everyone.”

The Resilient Colorado grant is funded through Colorado’s share of national opioid settlement funds, which support statewide and local efforts to prevent substance misuse and respond to the impacts of opioid addiction. Larimer County must use the grant funds between July 1, 2026, and June 30, 2029.

For more information about the Resilient Colorado grant program and award recipients, visit the Colorado Attorney General’s website.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

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