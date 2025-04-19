Larimer County Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Most Wanted Fugitive

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Caitlin Ellen Judge, one of the county’s most wanted individuals. Judge, 25, also uses the names Virginia Ellen Walker and Alexis Oldridge.

Caitlin Ellen Judge (Graphic and Photo courtesy Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

She is described as 5’11”, 175 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and distinctive tattoos on her face and neck. Her last known address is 2833 Hydra Drive in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Authorities are urging the public to come forward if they have any information.

“We’re looking for Caitlin Ellen Judge. Do you know where she is? If so, please call us at (970) 416-1985 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868.”

LCSO Warrants for Caitlin Ellen Judge:

Felony Charges: Fail to Comply – Controlled Substance (Special Offender – Firearm) Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I/II Substances Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Vehicular Eluding No Bond

Misdemeanor Charges: Fail to Appear – Possession of Fentanyl Fail to Appear – Possession of Controlled Substance (Schedules I–V) No Bond



Additional Warrants from Other Agencies:

Fail to Comply – Controlled Substance (Intent to Distribute)

2nd Degree Introduction of Contraband

Possession of Controlled Substances (Schedules I–V)

This case is part of Larimer County’s ongoing Most Wanted initiative.

Follow updates or submit tips anonymously at stopcriminals.org.