Cache La Poudre Middle School Unites for Career Day and Giving

The students, staff, and greater community at Cache La Poudre (CLP) Middle School in Laporte came together for a powerful day of connection, career exploration, and community service—continuing a longstanding Pirate tradition that takes place each year following CMAS testing.

The day kicked off with the beloved “Plank Walk” walk-a-thon, a spirited event that raises money for end-of-year field trips. Students donned pirate gear and hit the pavement to support their classmates while celebrating the close of the testing season.

Next came an engaging career exploration session. Students selected three fields they were most interested in, rotating between presentations from 16 guest speakers. The lineup included professionals in firefighting, welding, construction, communications, the military, and more. Each speaker shared personal stories and insights to help students imagine their own future paths.

The day wrapped up on a high note with a Give Next assembly hosted by CLP’s National Junior Honor Society. In a remarkable display of generosity, students donated $5,375 to three nonprofit organizations supporting the mental health of children in foster care.

The event was a reminder of the impact young people can make when given the opportunity—and the power of community when it comes together with purpose.

For more about Poudre School District initiatives, visit psdschools.org.

