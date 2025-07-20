Larimer County Warns Residents of Summer Surge in Scams

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

From romance hoaxes to fake DMV texts, scammers ramp up attacks across Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As summer heats up across Northern Colorado, so does scam activity. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has issued a sweeping public alert highlighting dozens of current fraud tactics targeting local residents—especially seniors, small business owners, and online daters.

The newsletter, compiled by Barbara EJ Bennett, Larimer County’s “Chief Scambuster,” outlines how criminals are exploiting emotions, technology, and even trusted institutions to steal money and sensitive information. The scams range from online extortion using doctored photos to impersonation of law enforcement and banks. Many are designed to trick victims into sending untraceable payments via Bitcoin, gift cards, or money apps like Zelle.

Scams Making the Rounds

Some of the most prevalent fraud schemes this month include:

Romance and Extortion Scams – Fake online relationships evolve into demands for money, often with threats to release private images.

– Fake online relationships evolve into demands for money, often with threats to release private images. Bank Impersonation – Criminals pose as bank staff to convince victims to share security codes or transfer funds.

– Criminals pose as bank staff to convince victims to share security codes or transfer funds. Business Invoice Scams – Fraudsters hack email accounts to trick clients into wiring payments to fake accounts.

– Fraudsters hack email accounts to trick clients into wiring payments to fake accounts. Government Agency Scams – Phony texts and calls from the “DMV” or “law enforcement” demand payments under threat of legal action.

– Phony texts and calls from the “DMV” or “law enforcement” demand payments under threat of legal action. Senior Benefit Scams – Scammers promise new benefits and request Social Security and banking info under false pretenses.

Red Flags and How to Respond

Bennett’s alert outlines warning signs such as:

Unsolicited requests for personal or financial information

Calls or texts from unfamiliar numbers with urgent threats

Payment requests via cryptocurrency or gift cards

Messages urging secrecy or discouraging verification

Residents are urged to never give out personal info to unsolicited callers, never click suspicious links, and always verify information directly with official sources.

Special Alerts for Northern Colorado

Fake DMV and UPS texts have circulated locally, including one message with a Philippine country code claiming license suspension for unpaid tickets. Others involve phony package redelivery fees or fake invoices allegedly from Norton Antivirus or Microsoft, all redirecting users to fraudulent payment portals.

Businesses have also been targeted—some local companies report hackers sending fake payment instructions to their customers.

Protect Yourself and Others

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office encourages all victims of fraud to:

File a police report

Contact banks and credit card companies immediately

Report to IdentityTheft.gov, FTC.gov, and IC3.gov

Change all compromised passwords

Set fraud alerts with credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, TransUnion)

Residents who have questions or want to schedule a Scambuster presentation for their community group can contact Barbara Bennett directly at 970-498-5146 or [email protected].

For ongoing updates, visit the Larimer County Sheriff’s fraud resource page:

👉 larimer.gov/sheriff/frauds-and-scams

Information provided by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

