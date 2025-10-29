Lawnmower Sparks Small Wildfire Near Fort Collins Homes

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre Fire Authority reminds residents that dry fall conditions can turn simple yard work into a serious fire risk

FORT COLLINS – A late afternoon wildfire ignited by a lawnmower on October 25 served as a reminder of the dangers of outdoor work during dry conditions. Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) crews were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Castle Ridge Court, where flames had spread through trees and a nearby drainage area.

Multiple 911 callers reported a fire behind a home, prompting responses from both structure and brush firefighting units. Station 5 firefighters arrived to find burning leaves, branches, and trees behind a residence. They were assisted by Engine 8 and Brush 8 crews, who quickly contained the fire and extinguished remaining hot spots. All units cleared the scene by 6:43 p.m.

Small wildfire ignited by a lawnmower at 600 block of Castle Ridge Court in Fort Collins (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Investigators determined that the fire began after the homeowner mowed and collected leaves, then dumped the clippings in a nearby area. When he returned less than an hour later, the debris pile had caught fire. PFA officials emphasized that while this is a common seasonal practice, it can be hazardous when vegetation is dry.

“Even a small fire in an urban location can be difficult to access and can spread quickly,” said a PFA battalion chief. The agency urges residents to use caution when mowing, trimming, or operating small engines in dry or windy conditions.

PFA reminds residents to:

– Avoid mowing near dry grass or vegetation on windy days.

– Allow engines to cool before refueling or parking.

– Keep a hose, extinguisher, or water source nearby when working outdoors.

Learn more about fire prevention and seasonal safety tips at poudre-fire.org.

Information courtesy of Poudre Fire Authority