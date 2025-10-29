Lawnmower Sparks Small Wildfire Near Fort Collins Homes

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Poudre Fire Authority reminds residents that dry fall conditions can turn simple yard work into a serious fire risk
FORT COLLINS – A late afternoon wildfire ignited by a lawnmower on October 25 served as a reminder of the dangers of outdoor work during dry conditions. Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) crews were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Castle Ridge Court, where flames had spread through trees and a nearby drainage area.
Multiple 911 callers reported a fire behind a home, prompting responses from both structure and brush firefighting units. Station 5 firefighters arrived to find burning leaves, branches, and trees behind a residence. They were assisted by Engine 8 and Brush 8 crews, who quickly contained the fire and extinguished remaining hot spots. All units cleared the scene by 6:43 p.m.
Investigators determined that the fire began after the homeowner mowed and collected leaves, then dumped the clippings in a nearby area. When he returned less than an hour later, the debris pile had caught fire. PFA officials emphasized that while this is a common seasonal practice, it can be hazardous when vegetation is dry.
“Even a small fire in an urban location can be difficult to access and can spread quickly,” said a PFA battalion chief. The agency urges residents to use caution when mowing, trimming, or operating small engines in dry or windy conditions.
PFA reminds residents to:
– Avoid mowing near dry grass or vegetation on windy days.
– Allow engines to cool before refueling or parking.
– Keep a hose, extinguisher, or water source nearby when working outdoors.
Learn more about fire prevention and seasonal safety tips at poudre-fire.org.
Information courtesy of Poudre Fire Authority