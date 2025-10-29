Weld County Deputies Use Drone to Capture Fleeing Suspect

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Sheriff’s Office credits teamwork and technology for swift arrest in Greeley neighborhood

WELD COUNTY – A late-night domestic disturbance call in Greeley led to a quick and safe arrest thanks to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office’s drone program. Deputies responded to the 1800 block of East 17th Street for a possible domestic violence situation and identified 50-year-old Robert Mack as the suspect.

Robert Mack

Before deputies could make contact, Mack fled the scene. A drone operator was authorized to launch one of the department’s unmanned aerial systems while deputies established a perimeter. The aerial team quickly located Mack, who was hiding in an animal shed, allowing ground units to move in and arrest him without further incident.

The Sheriff’s Office commended the deputies for their coordination and use of technology to prevent the suspect’s escape.

For more information about the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and its use of drones in public safety operations, visit weldsheriff.com.