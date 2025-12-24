Lithium-Ion Batteries Likely Cause of Fort Collins Shed Fire

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fire officials say improper battery storage can spark costly fires even when devices aren’t charging

A shed fire in Fort Collins last week that caused more than $30,000 in damage was likely sparked by lithium-ion batteries, according to the Poudre Fire Authority.

The fire broke out in the 3200 block of Fairplay Court, where investigators determined flames originated on a workbench inside a shed containing two lithium-ion batteries. Fire officials explained that while the cause cannot be definitively confirmed, burn patterns and evidence indicate the batteries are the most probable ignition source.

Shed fire, 3200 block of Fairplay Court (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Fire investigators spent hours carefully removing layers of debris from the scene. Their findings showed the fire burned through the shed’s bench and floor, allowing fresh air to feed the flames and intensify them rapidly. By the time crews arrived, the shed was fully involved, with fire spreading to nearby fencing and a tree.

Firefighters attacked the blaze with a 2-inch hose line and removed sections of wooden fencing to improve access and prevent further spread. No injuries were reported, but the property owner suffered significant losses to tools and equipment stored in the shed.

Shed fire, 3200 block of Fairplay Court (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Poudre Fire Authority officials are using the incident to remind residents that lithium-ion batteries can pose a fire risk even when not charging. With many homes receiving new battery-powered devices during the holiday season, officials urge residents to follow proper safety and disposal practices.

Recommended safety tips include using manufacturer-approved charging cables, charging devices on hard, non-combustible surfaces, and never placing charging devices on beds, couches, or under pillows. Batteries should be stored on non-combustible surfaces and never thrown into household trash or regular recycling bins.

Residents can learn more about lithium-ion battery safety and proper disposal options in the Fort Collins area by visiting the Poudre Fire Authority’s battery safety webpage.

Attribution: Poudre Fire Authority