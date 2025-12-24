Loveland Shooting Case Ends in Prison Sentence

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Domestic-violence retaliation case highlights gun violence impacts in Northern Colorado

A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections following a series of early-morning shootings at Loveland homes that prosecutors say were intended to intimidate victims connected to a domestic violence case.

Robert Braden Jacobs was sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree murder (F3), aggravated retaliation against a witness or victim (F3), and illegal discharge of a firearm (F5). Jacobs entered the plea on September 29, 2025, as part of a plea agreement.

According to investigators, on November 10, 2024, Loveland Police Department dispatch received three 911 calls between 5:00 and 6:30 a.m. from residents reporting that their homes had been shot at from a vehicle. One caller told police their family was connected to a recently resolved domestic violence case and believed the shootings were related.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives identified Jacobs as the suspect. He was located and stopped nearby, and officers found a firearm with empty magazines inside his vehicle. Police determined that Jacobs is the son of the individual previously convicted in the domestic violence case.

“The impacts of gun violence are always terrible, but when it is used to intimidate a victim of a crime, it preys on the fear that already exists for those who come forward,” said District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin. He added that he was grateful no one was injured and credited law enforcement and prosecutors for holding Jacobs accountable.

Local officials continue to emphasize prevention and reporting resources for Northern Colorado residents, including the Larimer County Juvenile Gun Safety Coalition, Safe2Tell Colorado, Colorado Ceasefire, Moms Demand Action, and Everytown for Gun Safety.

Attribution: Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office