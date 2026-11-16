Longmont Man Vanishes, Investigators Follow Leads Across the Country

John Samuel Rice was last linked to the Denver area in 2022 after investigators discovered his passport in an abandoned vehicle.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its appeal for information about a Longmont man who disappeared eight years ago, leaving his family searching for answers about his whereabouts.

John Samuel Rice left his family’s Longmont home on November 14, 2018. Although Rice was known for traveling extensively throughout the United States, including trips from California to Florida, his family says he had always eventually returned home.

His father, David Rice, described his son as adventurous but acknowledged that his prolonged absence was unusual.

Nearly two years after his disappearance, Rice’s sister reported him missing to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office in October 2020. According to investigators, she had initially hoped her brother would return on his own but eventually feared that contacting law enforcement might be her last opportunity to find him.

Deputies and detectives began investigating Rice’s whereabouts, following leads that extended well beyond Colorado.

One lead placed Rice in Pooler, Georgia, where he was reportedly seen during the fall of 2019. Investigators contacted hospitals, law enforcement agencies, and homeless shelters in Colorado and Georgia, but those efforts did not establish his location.

The most recent publicly reported lead dates to September 2022, when Rice’s passport was discovered inside an abandoned vehicle in the Denver area. Authorities said the discovery suggested he might have been in Denver around that time, although it did not confirm his whereabouts.

As of the sheriff’s November 14, 2026, public appeal, Rice’s disappearance remained unresolved.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have encountered Rice or knows anything about his movements since 2018 to contact investigators. Even seemingly insignificant information could help authorities determine what happened.

Anyone with information can call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 970-304-6464 or email [email protected].

The sheriff’s office continues to seek information that could help reunite Rice with his family.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office