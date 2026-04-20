Loveland 101 Opens For Resident Registration

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New five-part series connects community members with city leadership and local decision-making

A new opportunity for Loveland residents to better understand how their city operates is now open for registration, with limited space available for a hands-on learning series launching later this month.

Community Message

The City of Loveland has opened registration for Loveland 101, a five-part program designed for adults who want a closer look at local government, decision-making, and community priorities. The series offers direct access to city leaders and staff, giving participants a clearer understanding of how policies, projects, and services take shape.

Residents can register online at the City of Loveland’s Loveland 101 program or by phone. Registration closes at noon on April 24, and space is limited to 25 participants, with preference given to Loveland residents and business owners.

The series begins April 30 with a session focused on municipal challenges and objectives. Participants will hear directly from Mayor Patrick McFall and key city leadership about current priorities and long-term planning, including insights from recent National Community Surveys. The session also includes a small-group activity focused on community visioning.

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Subsequent sessions will explore different aspects of city life and infrastructure. A May 7 session on placemaking highlights parks, recreation, arts, and economic development, including a guided tour of the Loveland Museum. On May 14, participants will go “beneath the surface” to learn how major infrastructure and capital projects are planned and maintained.

Transportation takes center stage on May 21, focusing on how roads, transit, and mobility planning support growth and accessibility throughout the community. The final session on May 28 will highlight public safety, with insights from local police, fire, and emergency services.

City officials say the program was created in response to strong community interest in understanding how local government works and how residents can engage more directly in shaping Loveland’s future.

Light refreshments will be provided at each session, and participants are encouraged to attend at least three of the five events.

Registration is available online at https://www.lovgov.org/services/loveland-101 or by calling 970-962-3268.

For Northern Colorado residents, programs like Loveland 101 offer a rare opportunity to engage directly with local leadership and better understand how city-level decisions impact daily life—from roads and parks to public safety and long-term growth.

If this has become part of your morning, continuing it keeps it here—each day across Northern Colorado.

Source: City of Loveland