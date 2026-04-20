Greeley Marks Milestones At State Of The City

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Leaders highlight growth, infrastructure progress, and community engagement priorities

Nearly 600 residents gathered on April 15 at the University of Northern Colorado Campus Commons in Greeley for the city’s annual State of the City, a community-focused event outlining recent progress and future priorities.

Community Message

Acting City Manager Brian McBroom opened the program, followed by Dale Hall’s inaugural address as mayor. Hall also led a panel discussion with city leaders, covering infrastructure, housing, public safety, and economic development. The event concluded with the Greeley West Chamber Orchestra leading attendees in a celebratory rendition of “Happy Birthday” for the city.

The gathering comes during a milestone year, as Greeley marks its 140th anniversary alongside Colorado’s 150th and the nation’s 250th. City leaders emphasized that growth across Northern Colorado brings both opportunity and responsibility.

(Photo courtesy City of Greeley)

“Greeley is growing, and with growth comes opportunity,” Hall said. “But growth also demands intentional planning and practical solutions.”

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That growth is visible across the region, with more residents choosing Greeley for housing, jobs, and quality of life. McBroom noted that managing that growth thoughtfully remains a key focus for city leadership.

During the panel, officials highlighted several accomplishments from 2025 that directly affect residents:

– The Homeless Solutions Team helped more than 200 individuals secure housing, with a retention rate exceeding 90 percent.

– The 16th Street Improvement Project is nearing completion, improving connections between downtown and the University of Northern Colorado.

– Upgrades to the city’s website and 311 platform have made it easier for residents to access services and information.

– A new utility billing portal simplifies payments and water use management.

– Greeley Fire Department added two new fire trucks to strengthen emergency response capacity.

– Culture, Parks, and Recreation programs supported nearly 700 youth through its Youth Assistance Fund.

– A $1.75 million grant from Great Outdoors Colorado will expand outdoor access for families in east Greeley.

Following the formal program, attendees were invited to explore project tables and speak directly with city staff, to offer feedback and learn more about ongoing initiatives.

(Photo courtesy City of Greeley)

City leaders encouraged continued public participation, noting that many projects are shaped by resident input. Community engagement, they said, plays a critical role in guiding decisions that affect daily life across Greeley and the broader Northern Colorado region.

Residents can explore current initiatives and share feedback at SpeakUpGreeley.

If this has become part of your morning, continuing it keeps it here—each day across Northern Colorado.

Attribution: City of Greeley