State Rail Plan Advances Toward Fort Collins Service

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multi-agency agreement moves Front Range passenger rail closer to 2029 launch without new taxes

Northern Colorado moved a step closer to passenger rail service this week, as multiple state and regional transportation boards approved a key agreement to advance planning for a Denver-to-Fort Collins line.

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The coordinated vote supports a term sheet with BNSF Railway that would allow three daily round trips between Denver and Fort Collins, marking a significant milestone for a long-discussed project to improve mobility across the Front Range.

The agreement outlines a 25-year access framework and clears the way for the project to enter its design phase. State leaders say the proposal delivers service at roughly half the cost of earlier studies and does so without introducing new taxes—an important factor for taxpayers in Larimer County and beyond.

If the timeline holds, passenger rail service could begin as early as January 2029, connecting Northern Colorado communities more directly to major employment and transit hubs along the corridor.

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Transportation leaders emphasized that the project is the result of collaboration among six public partners, including the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Regional Transportation District, and the Front Range Passenger Rail District. The agreement also builds on existing infrastructure, including current rail lines and planned transit connections, to reduce costs and speed development.

For Fort Collins and surrounding communities, the potential impact is significant. The proposed service would offer an alternative to travel on Interstate 25, easing congestion, improving regional connectivity, and providing a more flexible commuting option for residents and workers.

The project includes an estimated $330 million in capital improvements, such as track upgrades and safety enhancements, including Positive Train Control technology.

State officials say the next step is to finalize a formal access agreement with BNSF by June and to continue design work that will shape station locations, schedules, and service details.

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Attribution: Colorado Department of Transportation and partner agencies