Loveland–Fort Collins Transit Route Restructured as Part of 2026 Regional Service Overhaul

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

COLT to Operate New Route; Transfort Restructures FLEX Service

Beginning January 1, 2026, riders traveling between Loveland and Fort Collins will see major changes to regional transit service. The City of Loveland Transit (COLT) will launch its own Loveland–Fort Collins bus route, while Transfort, the City of Fort Collins’ transit system, will restructure its FLEX network to streamline regional service.

City of Loveland Transit Bus (Photo courtesy COLT)

New Loveland–Fort Collins Route

COLT’s new route will replace Transfort’s current FLEX F1 line but will not operate as part of the FLEX network. The bus will connect Loveland’s North Transit Center (U.S. 287 and 37th Street) to Transfort’s South Transit Center (U.S. 287 and Fairway Lane) in Fort Collins, keeping the same stops as the F1 with minor adjustments to southbound schedules.

The route will operate under COLT’s branding, policies, and fare structure. Fares are set at $1.25 per trip, with discounted fares for seniors and riders with disabilities, and free rides for CSU-affiliated riders with a RamCard and youth with a school ID.

Changes to the FLEX Network

Transfort will discontinue the F1 and instead combine its FLEX F2 (Longmont) and F3 (Boulder) routes into a single alignment serving Fort Collins, Loveland, Berthoud, Longmont, and Boulder. The updated FLEX route will run seven times daily and five times on Saturdays, remaining fare-free for all riders.

Rider Information and Open Houses

Updated schedules and route details will be available in December on the ridetransfort.com website and through COLT’s Spot app and route brochures.

Riders are also invited to learn more during upcoming open houses:

Loveland (COLT): Thursday, August 28, 3–5 p.m., North Transit Center, 350 W. 37th St.

Fort Collins (Transfort): Friday, August 29, 3–5 p.m., South Transit Center, 4915 Fossil Blvd.

A Longstanding Partnership

The F1 has connected Loveland and Fort Collins commuters for nearly three decades, initially launched in 1997 as the “Foxtrot.” Officials say the upcoming changes reflect both financial realities in Loveland and the shared commitment between COLT and Transfort to keep regional transit accessible.

“While we recognize that this is a change for our riders, COLT and Transfort remain committed to maintaining the vital regional connections we’ve built over the years,” said Jodi Lessman, Acting Public Works Director for the City of Loveland.

Transfort Director Kaley Zeisel emphasized the continued collaboration between the two systems. “We have a long-standing and valued relationship with COLT, and this transition is a reflection of our shared commitment to finding solutions that work for both communities.”

What This Means for Northern Colorado

With Northern Colorado’s growing population, these adjustments aim to preserve key commuter connections while balancing financial sustainability. Riders in Loveland and Fort Collins will continue to have regional access, though COLT’s route will introduce new fare requirements while FLEX riders retain fare-free travel across the larger network.

For more information about COLT service, visit lovgov.org/COLT. For more infomration about Transfort service, visit ridetransfort.com.

Information provided by the City of Loveland Transit (COLT) and Transfort.