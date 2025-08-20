Real Estate Fraud, Fake Job Offers, and New Scams Target Northern Colorado Residents

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Sheriff’s Office Warns Community of Recent Fraud Trends

LARIMER COUNTY – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a sharp rise in scams targeting Northern Colorado, with recent reports highlighting real estate fraud, fake job offers, and impersonators posing as federal officials.

Chief Scambuster Barbara EJ Bennett says scammers are “working overtime,” and community vigilance remains the most vigorous defense. From fraudulent property sales to phony prize notifications, the threats are varied, but all rely on pressure, secrecy, or too-good-to-be-true offers.

Real Estate Fraud Cases Rising

In recent weeks, local realtors have reported attempts by scammers posing as property owners looking for quick sales. Often, the fraud involves mortgage-free land or homes. Scammers use fake driver’s licenses, digital notaries, and non-local contact details to appear legitimate.

Community Action: Realtors should verify sellers before moving forward, and property owners are encouraged to sign up for the Recording Activation Notification (RAN) program at larimer.gov/clerk to monitor their property records.

Amazon and Online Shopping Scams

Several scams target online shoppers:

Fake Amazon recall texts from foreign numbers, urging residents to click fraudulent links.

from foreign numbers, urging residents to click fraudulent links. Brushing scams, in which residents receive packages they never ordered to boost fake seller ratings.

in which residents receive packages they never ordered to boost fake seller ratings. OfferUp payment scams, with sellers requesting payment via Venmo or Zelle.

Officials remind residents never to pay with cash apps for online marketplace transactions unless dealing with trusted contacts. Credit cards remain the safest option.

Impersonation Scams: DEA and Prize Claims

The Sheriff’s Office has also tracked impersonators claiming to represent the DEA and demanding large sums to clear fabricated arrest warrants. Other scams include callers announcing a prize win but demanding upfront fees or taxes. In every case, legitimate law enforcement and prize organizations will never ask for payment over the phone.

Employment, Cryptocurrency, and Rental Fraud

Other trending scams include:

Fake job offers promising high hourly pay for minimal work, often requiring personal information.

promising high hourly pay for minimal work, often requiring personal information. Cryptocurrency text scams mimicking Coinbase messages, typically from Philippine phone numbers.

mimicking Coinbase messages, typically from Philippine phone numbers. Rental scams requesting deposits before tenants see a property in person.

Red Flags to Watch For

Requests for secrecy or pressure to act immediately.

Payments are demanded via Bitcoin, wire transfer, gift cards, or cash apps.

Links, QR codes, or phone numbers urging you to “verify” information.

Anyone asking for remote access to your computer or online accounts.

Stay Informed and Report

Bennett encourages residents to report scams, share warnings with neighbors, and contact her office with concerns before sending money or personal information.

“Every time someone calls me to say their instincts kept them from falling for a scam, I do a happy dance,” Bennett said.

For more details on current scams or to schedule a Scambuster presentation, visit larimer.gov/sheriff/frauds-and-scams.

Information provided by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.