Loveland Officer Injured During Arrest After Shoplifting Incident Escalates

Police respond to multiple downtown disturbances tied to violent suspect

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland Police officer sustained multiple injuries during a violent altercation with a suspect on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, following a series of related incidents near downtown.

The initial call occurred around noon, reporting a shoplifting incident at a downtown business. According to the Loveland Police Department, the suspect threatened to kill an employee who confronted him. While officers reviewed surveillance footage and documented distinguishing features, the individual was not located then.

Less than an hour later, another call reported a disturbance involving a disorderly person matching the earlier suspect’s description. Officers returned to the area and located the man near a bus stop. Upon contact, the individual behaved erratically, refused to identify himself, and resisted efforts to detain him. The situation escalated into a struggle in which one officer was assaulted, sustaining injuries to her face, neck, and head. She required medical treatment.

Additional officers arrived and successfully detained the suspect, who was later booked into jail. Charges include:

Second-Degree Assault – Intentionally Causing Bodily Injury to a Police Officer

Second-Degree Assault – Strangulation

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

More details, including the suspect’s identity, are expected following a bond hearing later this week.

Loveland Police thanked the public for their support and emphasized their commitment to community safety.

For updates, visit the City of Loveland Police Department.

Attribution: Source – Loveland Police Department