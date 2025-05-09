Northern Colorado Weekend Forecast: Sunny Skies with a Chance of Afternoon Showers

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com
As we head into the weekend, Northern Colorado is set to experience mild to warm temperatures with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday and Sunday.
Thursday, May 8
- High: 70°F
- Low: 43°F
- Conditions: Patchy fog before 8am, then mostly sunny.
- Winds: South southeast at 5–10 mph, gusts up to 17 mph.
Friday, May 9
- High: 77°F
- Low: 44°F
- Conditions: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm.
Saturday, May 10
- High: 78°F
- Low: 47°F
- Conditions: Sunny.
- Winds: South southeast at 5–10 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.
Sunday, May 11
- High: 83°F
- Low: 51°F
These forecasts are consistent across NOAA and CSU data sources, indicating high accuracy.
