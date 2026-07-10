Loveland Police Highlight Child Exploitation Enforcement Operations

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Third large-scale investigation of 2026 focused on protecting children and preserving active cases.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department has released new information about a series of child exploitation investigations recently conducted throughout Loveland in partnership with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

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The coordinated operations focused on crimes involving child sexual abuse material, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) offenses, and other investigations affecting children in Loveland and across the region.

According to the department, the effort marks its third large-scale child exploitation enforcement operation of 2026.

Police said many residents noticed an increased law enforcement presence in parts of the city several weeks ago and later asked about the activity. Officials explained that investigations involving children require investigators to carefully balance public transparency with the need to protect victims and preserve the integrity of ongoing cases.

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As a result, the department delayed the release of information and noted that many details remain confidential because investigations are still active.

The Loveland Police Department also thanked community members who sought accurate information before sharing speculation online, noting that even well-intentioned rumors can interfere with investigations and potentially affect ongoing cases.

Officials emphasized that protecting children remains a shared responsibility among parents, community members, and law enforcement agencies. The department expressed appreciation for the continued support of residents and its local, state, and federal partners as the complex investigations continue.

For more information about the Loveland Police Department, visit https://www.lovgov.org/services/police.

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Source: Loveland Police Department