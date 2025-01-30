Windsor Moves to Preserve 300 Acres for Open Space and Wildlife

Major Land Purchase to Protect Wetlands, Expand Recreation Opportunities

WINDSOR, Colo. (Jan. 29, 2025) — Windsor is making a bold move to protect its natural landscape. The Town Board has approved a contract to purchase 300 acres of open space, ensuring the land remains undeveloped for conservation and recreation.

Located between Colorado Boulevard and N. 15th Street—just north of the new middle school and police department—the $20.9 million purchase will safeguard vital wetlands, riparian habitats, and agricultural land. The acquisition also paves the way for new recreational opportunities, including trails and wildlife viewing areas.

While the contract has been approved, the purchase is not yet finalized. The sale is expected to close by April 15, pending title work, surveying, and appraisal.

A Step Toward Windsor’s Open Space Vision

“We are so excited to take this step toward making this purchase a reality,” said Wade Willis, Windsor’s Open Space & Trails Manager. “With so many preservation and recreation opportunities, this property has the potential to become a real gem of our open space system here in Windsor.”

Funding for the project comes in part from the 0.25% sales tax increase approved by Windsor voters in 2022, which is dedicated to acquiring and maintaining open spaces. Approximately $12.5 million will go toward purchasing the land itself, with an additional $8.4 million allocated for water rights.

“By approving the sales tax increase two years ago, our residents made it clear that preserving these open spaces is a priority to them,” said Town Manager Shane Hale. “We’re thrilled to take this important step toward that goal with such an amazing property that will forever showcase Windsor’s commitment to open space preservation.”

Expanding Windsor’s Conservation Efforts

The acquisition aligns with Windsor’s 2024-2029 Strategic Plan, which aims to preserve nearly 1,300 acres of open space across the town. This purchase represents a major milestone in Windsor’s broader vision for conservation and outdoor recreation.

For more information about Windsor’s Open Space & Trails system, including the sales tax initiative, visit recreationliveshere.com/Trails. To learn more about Windsor’s Strategic Plan, visit windsorgov.com/StrategicPlan.