Loveland Police Launch Blue Envelope Program

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Loveland Police Department is offering a new resource designed to make interactions with law enforcement less stressful for people with autism and others who may have communication differences.

Community Message

The Blue Envelope Program gives drivers a way to keep important documents together while discreetly signaling to an officer that the person may benefit from additional time, clear instructions or a different communication approach.

Police officials said traffic stops and other contacts that may seem routine can become overwhelming for people with unique communication needs. The program is intended to reduce that stress while helping officers and community members better understand one another.

“Better communication reduces stress, creates greater understanding, and supports safer interactions for everyone involved,” the department said in announcing the program.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

The department said the Blue Envelope Program is another tool for families and individuals who may need accommodations during interactions with police while helping officers build trust with the community.

Blue Envelopes are available at the Loveland Police Department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. People may also request one from any Loveland police officer during a non-emergency contact.

Source: Loveland Police Department