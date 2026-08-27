PSD Says School Closures May Be Needed as Enrollment Declines

District cites 10,000 empty seats as it weighs consolidation ahead of 2027-28 school year

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre School District leaders say declining enrollment and thousands of empty classroom seats are making school closures or consolidations increasingly difficult to avoid, although no decisions have been made about individual schools.

Community Message

Superintendent Brian Kingsley outlined the district’s position following the Aug. 25 Board of Education meeting, saying PSD must respond to a long-term demographic shift that has left schools serving fewer students than they were built to accommodate.

According to the district, PSD currently has roughly 10,000 empty seats across its schools. Enrollment is projected to decline by another 2,500 students by 2031, representing about 10% of current enrollment.

District officials say the decline is being driven by fewer school-age children in the community, including lower birth rates and a shortage of affordable housing, rather than families leaving PSD for other educational options.

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The financial impact varies significantly depending on school enrollment. PSD says its smallest schools cost about $19,000 per student to operate, compared with approximately $6,500 per student at its fullest schools. The district estimates it spends an additional $8 million annually to maintain basic services at smaller schools.

“Fewer, fuller schools are more vibrant schools,” Kingsley wrote in a message to PSD families and staff, arguing that consolidation could help the district maintain counseling, class sizes and programs including art, music, physical education and gifted and talented services.

Kingsley also warned that waiting could result in deeper staffing and budget pressures as state funding declines alongside enrollment. PSD has already been reducing positions and relying on more employees who work part time or across multiple schools.

The district’s Comprehensive Planning Committee, which includes parents, educators, employee association representatives, principals and community members, has spent about 16 months examining enrollment and facility challenges. The committee is developing criteria that could ultimately be used to recommend specific schools for closure or consolidation.

A recommendation is expected to reach the Board of Education in October. The board would make the final decision, with any approved changes taking effect for the 2027-28 school year.

“I know what these words mean to a family whose child loves their school, and to staff who have built something real inside those buildings,” Kingsley said. “I do not take that lightly.”

PSD will hold two community sessions explaining the data behind the planning process. The first is scheduled for Sept. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Fort Collins High School, 3400 Lambkin Way. A second session is scheduled for Sept. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain High School, 1300 W. Swallow Road.

Source: Poudre School District

School changes could affect families across Northern Colorado.

Follow North Forty News for continuing coverage as PSD develops its recommendations and the Board of Education moves toward a decision.



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