Loveland Railroad Crossing to Close for Replacement Work

Fourth Street closure expected to last three days

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Drivers and pedestrians traveling through downtown Loveland should prepare for a temporary closure of the Fourth Street railroad crossing as crews replace rails and crossing infrastructure beginning the week of Sept. 21.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway will replace the rails, crossing panels and underlying ballast rock at the crossing as part of work coordinated with the City of Loveland’s Heart Improvement Plan, or HIP Streets project.

Construction is expected to take approximately three days. The Fourth Street crossing will be completely closed to vehicles and pedestrians during the work.

Pedestrians Will Need Alternate Crossings

Pedestrians will not be permitted through the construction zone. People traveling across the railroad tracks will need to use legal crossings at First Street or Sixth Street.

The city said the detour could particularly affect residents, downtown businesses and students traveling to and from nearby schools. Travelers are encouraged to allow additional time.

Portions of parking lots at the northwest and southeast corners of the railroad crossing will also be temporarily closed. According to the city, replacement of the ballast rock can send rocks into nearby areas, making the restrictions necessary to protect parked vehicles.

Part of Downtown Improvements

Although the railroad work falls within the Heart Improvement Plan construction area, BNSF is responsible for managing and completing the rail and crossing-panel replacement.

Once the railroad work is complete, pedestrian access at Fourth Street will reopen while other HIP Streets improvements continue. The broader project includes roadway, sidewalk and streetscape improvements intended to improve ADA accessibility, mobility and connections through downtown Loveland.

Motorists and pedestrians should also watch for ongoing street improvements along Garfield Avenue between First and Seventh streets and use caution around construction areas.

More information is available on the City of Loveland’s Heart Improvement Plan project page:

https://www.letstalkloveland.org/heart-improvement-plan