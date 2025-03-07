Loveland’s Big Moves: Public Transit Growth, Downtown Revitalization & Historic Preservation

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Loveland is making waves with exciting developments in public transit, downtown revitalization, and historic preservation. Here’s what Northern Colorado residents need to know this month.

Public Transit Ridership Surges in Loveland

The City of Loveland Transit (COLT) is seeing record ridership, with a 16% increase in 2024. Public Works Director Mark Jackson credits the rise to the dedication of City staff and the community’s commitment to public transportation. COLT’s growth helps reduce congestion and improve air quality across Northern Colorado, making it a key player in regional sustainability efforts.

Sweetheart Festival Draws Crowds to Downtown

Loveland’s Sweetheart Festival brought thousands of visitors downtown over Valentine’s Day weekend, cementing the city’s reputation as the Sweetheart City. The festival featured ice sculptures, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities, all made possible by Visit Loveland and funding from lodging tax dollars. Events like this boost local businesses while celebrating Loveland’s unique charm.

4th Street Revitalization Begins

Construction has officially begun on Loveland’s Heart Improvement Plan (HIP Streets) project, a long-awaited effort to revitalize 4th Street. The initiative, developed in partnership with the Downtown Development Authority, focuses on upgrading aging utilities and enhancing streetscape aesthetics. After years of planning and public input, work kicked off on Feb. 24, followed by a community celebration two days later. These improvements aim to create a more vibrant, walkable downtown for residents and visitors alike. Learn more about HIP Streets here.

Loveland’s Parks and Recreation Earns National Spotlight

The National Recreation and Park Association Magazine recently featured Loveland’s Parks and Recreation Department for its resilience-focused redesign of Viestenz-Smith Mountain Park following the devastating 2013 flood. The feature also highlighted the department’s fire mitigation efforts, which played a crucial role in protecting the park from the Alexander Mountain Fire. Loveland’s innovative approach to preserving natural spaces is earning national recognition.

Historic Great Western Depot Relocated and Preserved

One of Loveland’s last remaining historic railroad structures, the Great Western Depot, has found a new home. Originally built in 1901, this landmark was instrumental in the city’s sugar beet industry and the Great Western Railway. Thanks to collaboration between the City of Loveland’s Development Services Department, Public Works Department, and the Loveland Historical Society, the depot has been successfully relocated and preserved on city land. The move protects an invaluable piece of Loveland’s history for future generations.

