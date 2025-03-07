Sunny Skies Ahead: Northern Colorado’s Weekend Weather Forecast

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com
As I look ahead to the next three days in Northern Colorado, here’s what we can expect in terms of weather, drawing from forecasts provided by the National Weather Service (NWS).
Friday, March 7:
- Fort Collins: Anticipate a 40% chance of snow, primarily before 5 p.m. The day will be cloudy, with temperatures reaching a high near 35°F. East-northeast winds are expected at around 14 mph, with gusts up to 22 mph. Snow accumulation is expected to be minimal. National Weather Service
- Greeley: Similar conditions with a 40% chance of snow, mainly between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy skies and a high near 36°F are forecasted. North-northeast winds will be around 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. National Weather Service
Saturday, March 8:
- Fort Collins: The sun returns with a high near 53°F. Winds will be calm, shifting to north-northwest at 5 to 7 mph in the morning. National Weather Service
- Greeley: Sunny skies with a high near 52°F. Light and variable winds becoming north at 5 to 10 mph in the morning, with gusts up to 16 mph.
Sunday, March 9:
- Fort Collins: A warmer day with sunny conditions and a high near 63°F. West winds around 6 mph, shifting to the south in the afternoon.
- Greeley: Sunny with temperatures reaching a high near 63°F. Light and variable winds becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. National Weather Service
According to the NWS, these forecasts indicate a cold and cloudy Friday with chances of snow, followed by sunny and warmer conditions over the weekend.
In summary, after a chilly start with potential snow on Friday, Northern Colorado can look forward to a sunny and warmer weekend.
