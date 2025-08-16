Loveland’s November Election Brings Rare Twist for Ward 3 Voters

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Two seats instead of one in upcoming City Council race

LOVELAND, Colo. – When Loveland voters head to the polls on Tuesday, November 4, they’ll choose their next mayor, select new City Council representatives, and — in one ward — make an unusual double decision.

Ward 3 residents will elect two City Council members instead of one, a departure from previous coordinated elections. One representative will serve a standard four-year term, while the other will complete the remaining two years of an existing four-year term. The top vote-getter will take the full-term seat; the runner-up will serve the shorter term.

The election will follow plurality voting, the default system for local, state, and federal elections in the U.S. In Ward 3, voters will see a single ballot question asking them to select two candidates.

Candidate nomination petitions began circulating on August 5, with a filing deadline of August 25. Those interested in running must declare their candidacy and submit a completed petition by that date.

In addition to the Ward 3 seats, voters citywide will elect a mayor for a two-year term. Voters in each ward will also select a councilmember to serve a four-year term for their district.

Residents can register to vote or update their registration through the Colorado Secretary of State’s Go Vote Colorado website. Details about Loveland’s City Council structure are posted on the City Council webpage, and election information is available on the City’s elections webpage.

Source: City of Loveland