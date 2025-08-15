Weld County Man Sentenced to 24 Years for Role in Friend’s Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Historic conviction marks first time in Weld County that a dealer has been held criminally responsible for an overdose death

A Weld County man has been sentenced to 24 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for selling fentanyl that led to the death of his friend, marking the first case in county history where a dealer was convicted for their role in an overdose.

On July 23, 2023, the Weld County Drug Task Force responded to a report of an overdose in Evans. The victim, later identified as Noah Bancroft, had purchased cocaine and at least one fentanyl pill from his friend, Wyatt Goergen, the night before his death.

Noah Bancroft (right) purchased cocaine and at least one fentanyl pill from his friend, Wyatt Goergen (left), the night before his death. A historic conviction marks first time in Weld County that a dealer has been held criminally responsible for an overdose death. (Photo courtesy Weld County District Attorney’s Office)

Investigators found text messages indicating that Goergen knew the extreme danger posed by the pills. In June, Goergen pleaded guilty to Distribution of a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl – Resulting in Death, a class 1 drug felony.

At sentencing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia urged the court to consider the broader community impact:

“He will reunite with his family… And Noah will not. I hope this sends a message… If you sell these drugs, and you have this type of deadly result, I hope you know what’s coming next.”

Weld County District Court Judge Vincente Vigil imposed the maximum sentence of 24 years, noting the widespread harm fentanyl causes in Northern Colorado communities.

“Nothing that I can do will solve the complex fentanyl addiction issues… but I hope to send a message… don’t do it in Weld County.”

This unprecedented conviction underscores law enforcement’s efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis locally and to hold dealers accountable for fatal overdoses.

