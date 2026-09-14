Missing Mae Foos Found Safe

Weld County Sheriff’s Office cancels alert after extensive search

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — UPDATE: Mae Foos, who had been missing since Saturday afternoon northeast of Kersey, has been found alive and safe, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office announced Monday that the alert for 19-year-old Foos has been canceled after she was safely located. Authorities said no additional information about where or how she was found would be released Monday.

The announcement resolves an extensive search that began after Foos left her residence in the 23000 block of Weld County Road 61 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Her last confirmed location had been near Weld County Road 48 and Weld County Road 59 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The search involved drones, K-9 teams, mounted units, ATVs, foot searchers and personnel from multiple agencies and emergency response organizations.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office thanked community members who shared information about Foos and participated in the search.

“Your support and willingness to take action truly made a difference, and we are grateful for every effort made on her behalf,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials also thanked participating law enforcement agencies, the Platte Valley Protection District, Colorado Search and Rescue and the Weld County Office of Emergency Management for their assistance.

The sheriff’s office had previously said investigators did not suspect foul play in Foos’ disappearance.

Earlier information released by authorities contained conflicting information about Foos’ age. Monday’s announcement from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office identifies her as 19 years old.

No further information is expected to be released Monday.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office