Town of Firestone Woman Sought on Multiple Warrants in Weld County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Authorities urge community members to come forward with information

Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help locating Maryuri Castillo, 43, who remains wanted on multiple active warrants.

Castillo is wanted for a series of charges, including burglary, felony menacing involving a real or simulated weapon, criminal mischief, theft of a license plate, and theft between $300–$1,000. Authorities say her case represents ongoing safety concerns for residents in Northern Colorado communities.

According to WCSO, Castillo stands 5’01” tall, weighs 174 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Officials note that she was previously highlighted in a recent “Warrant Wednesday” alert, but has not yet been located.

Community members with information about Castillo’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email [email protected]. Officials stress that tips should not be shared on social media, but reported directly to investigators.

“All charges are merely accusations, and a defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in a court of law,” WCSO stated.

For more updates from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, visit weldsheriff.com.