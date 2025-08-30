Nederland Refines Plans to Purchase Eldora Mountain Resort

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Town releases new details on financing, management, and community oversight

Nederland’s ambitious plan to purchase Eldora Mountain Resort has entered a new stage, with town officials releasing fresh details about financing, governance, and community involvement. The move could make Nederland the first town in the United States to own and operate a major ski resort.

Final Offer and Next Steps

According to a new set of FAQs published by the Town of Nederland, due diligence on the acquisition has been completed. The town has been invited to submit a final offer, which will be backed by earnest money. Multiple Board of Trustees votes are planned as the proposal advances, beginning with a January 7 session.

Financing Model Protects Taxpayers

The updated plan clarifies how Nederland intends to pay for the purchase, which is estimated to cost between $100 million and $200 million, based on the recent $105 million sale of Arapahoe Basin.

Funding will come primarily through enterprise fund bonds—a form of municipal revenue bond tied directly to Eldora’s income streams such as lift ticket sales and Ikon Pass revenues. Importantly, officials emphasize that the acquisition will be financially isolated from the town’s general fund, ensuring that taxpayer resources remain protected. The town is also seeking grants and private-sector partnerships to reduce long-term debt.

Professional Oversight for Daily Operations

Recognizing that ski resort management is outside the scope of municipal government, Nederland plans to partner with a professional management team made up of local ski industry veterans. This coalition would handle day-to-day operations, while the town maintains governance oversight and long-term vision.

Recreation District Under Consideration

Another possibility under discussion is the creation of a Recreation District, which would require a community vote and legal process. If established, this district could own or manage Eldora, expanding opportunities for broader community recreation planning and investment.

Community Values at the Center

Town leaders stressed that their approach is rooted in resiliency and responsible planning. If the acquisition is deemed too risky at any stage, Nederland is prepared to walk away. Officials also noted that the name of the resort would remain Eldora—though with a touch of humor, they floated the idea of “Nedora,” reminding residents that the priority is securing the deal first.

Looking Ahead

If finalized, the purchase would give Nederland direct control over one of the Front Range’s most popular ski destinations, with potential to reinvest millions annually into infrastructure, housing, and community services. The town will continue to seek public input as the acquisition process moves forward.

For more information and to view the full FAQ release, visit townofnederland.colorado.gov.