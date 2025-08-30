Weld County 911 Center Earns Fifth Accreditation for Excellence

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Consistent recognition places local dispatch center among the best in the world

WELD COUNTY, CO — The Weld County Regional Communications Center (WCRCC) has once again been recognized as an Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED). The August 5 announcement marks the center’s fifth consecutive accreditation since 2013, confirming its status as one of the top 911 communications centers in Colorado, the nation, and the world.

For Weld County residents, this recognition represents more than an award. It means that when emergencies happen, highly trained professionals are prepared to provide calm, accurate, and lifesaving guidance.

“Dispatching is an incredibly demanding job, requiring focus, compassion, and split-second decision-making — often on the worst days of someone’s life,” said Laurie Pfeiler, Deputy Director of Weld County’s Department of Public Safety Communications. “To not only meet those challenges but also consistently do so at a level recognized as among the best in the world speaks to the extraordinary dedication, skill, and heart of our staff.”

The accreditation emphasizes excellence in emergency medical dispatching and requires dispatchers to meet IAED’s strict “20 Points of Accreditation.” Weld County’s certification remains valid until September 17, 2028.

Weld County Commissioner Chair Perry Buck noted the importance of the recognition for residents. “An emergency is likely something that will touch everyone at some point, and when it does, it’s greatly reassuring to know that our 911 professionals are ready to help and are always working to improve,” Buck said.

The WCRCC is now the 180th center worldwide to achieve IAED accreditation and one of only 68 U.S. centers recognized in the most recent round of certifications.

For more information on emergency dispatching and accreditation, visit the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch.