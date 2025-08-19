Neighborhood Kids Help Alert Authorities to Fort Collins House Fire

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Quick action by Poudre Fire Authority saves home and family dog

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — On August 18, quick action by neighbors and Poudre Fire Authority firefighters prevented a backyard blaze from destroying a Fort Collins home in the 1400 block of Winfield Street.

House fire, 1400 block of Winfield Street, Fort Collins (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Fire crews were dispatched at 3:25 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reported smoke and flames. One caller said a group of children spotted the fire and ran to alert an adult, helping ensure authorities were contacted quickly.

When firefighters arrived, flames had climbed nearly to the roofline of the two-story home and were spreading toward the deck. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and searched for hot spots to prevent rekindling. The fire was stopped before it entered the house, saving the home from significant damage.

House fire, 1400 block of Winfield Street, Fort Collins (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

The residents were not home at the time. Firefighters conducted an additional search inside the property and located the family dog, Gatsby, safe and unharmed in the basement.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Poudre Fire Authority.

For updates on community safety and fire prevention in Northern Colorado, visit Poudre Fire Authority.