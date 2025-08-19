Lithium Battery Fire Prompts Hazmat Response in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre Fire Authority reminds residents of safety steps as battery use grows in local homes

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Poudre Fire Authority responded Monday evening to a garage fire in southeast Fort Collins, traced to a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery. The incident highlights both the risks and the safety measures needed as these batteries become increasingly common in Northern Colorado homes.

Lithium Ion Battery Fire, 6700 block of Ranger Drive in Fort Collins

(Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Firefighters were dispatched at 6:54 p.m. to the 6700 block of Ranger Drive after residents heard popping noises followed by an explosion that shook their house. When they stepped outside, they found their garage door blown off its hinges and flames about three feet tall in the corner of the garage.

Lithium Ion Battery Fire, 6700 block of Ranger Drive in Fort Collins

(Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

The homeowner initially used a fire extinguisher, briefly knocking down the flames, but the fire quickly reignited—a common danger with lithium-ion batteries. Firefighters extinguished the fire and called in the Hazmat Team from Station 10 to handle the battery disposal.

Lithium Ion Battery Fire, 6700 block of Ranger Drive in Fort Collins

(Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Specialized disposal is necessary because damaged lithium-ion batteries can reignite even weeks later. Crews submerged the batteries in water before placing them in sealed buckets filled with a granular extinguishing material, which is then shipped to disposal facilities.

Lithium Ion Battery Fire, 6700 block of Ranger Drive in Fort Collins

(Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

“These batteries could reignite next week,” one responder explained, underscoring the importance of proper handling.

Lithium Ion Battery Fire, 6700 block of Ranger Drive in Fort Collins

(Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tips

With lithium-ion batteries powering everything from phones to power tools, Poudre Fire Authority urges residents to follow simple precautions:

Use manufacturer-approved chargers to avoid overheating.

to avoid overheating. Charge in a cool, dry place , away from flammable items.

, away from flammable items. Unplug after charging to prevent overcharging.

to prevent overcharging. Avoid using damaged batteries , especially those that look misshapen, smell unusual, or show discoloration.

, especially those that look misshapen, smell unusual, or show discoloration.

Community Impact

As battery-powered devices become more central to daily life, Northern Colorado residents are reminded to remain vigilant. This incident shows how quickly a routine evening can turn into a dangerous situation, but also how rapid response and preparedness can prevent greater damage.

For more fire safety resources, visit poudre-fire.org.