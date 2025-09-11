Northern Colorado Law Enforcement to Commemorate 9/11 with Ceremonies and Community Tributes

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

CSU stair climb and local fire departments reinforce the message: “We will never forget”

Law enforcement agencies and fire departments across Northern Colorado are once again pausing to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Now 24 years later, many of the firefighters and officers serving today were not yet born when the attacks occurred — but through training, remembrance, and community events, they are learning the weight of the promise: we will never forget.

The Berthoud Fire Protection District shared a message reminding the community of the importance of passing on that history. “We said that we would never forget — so now we teach our children and talk about how the world was ‘before 9/11,’” their statement reads. Firefighters know the number 343 — the number of New York City firefighters who perished that day. But as Berthoud Fire explains, those firefighters were thinking not of themselves but of the 2,192 civilians who would soon perish as they rushed into the burning towers.

The department also noted that the tragedy’s story continues to unfold: from decades of war abroad to the health challenges of first responders who searched for survivors. Their message underscores the importance of sharing the history — from the first plane striking the North Tower at 8:46 a.m. to the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania — so that future generations will remember.

Across Larimer and Weld Counties, law enforcement and fire agencies are holding flag ceremonies, moments of silence, and station gatherings. The most visible community event will be the Northern Colorado 9/11 Memorial & Stair Climb at CSU’s Canvas Stadium, hosted by Poudre Fire Authority and Colorado State University. The event begins at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 11, 2025, followed by a climb equivalent to 110 stories — a tribute to the World Trade Center towers. The event is free and open to the public, with seating for spectators and opportunities for first responders to climb in gear.

Northern Colorado’s law enforcement and fire leaders emphasize that remembrance is not only about tragedy but also about unity and service. As Berthoud Fire concluded: “We said that we would never forget, and we pause today to reaffirm that commitment — we will never forget.”