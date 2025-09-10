Disability Pride Shines in Fort Collins This September

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Full Expression! hosts day of art, advocacy, and community in Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Full Expression!, a locally owned queer dance collective, will host NoCo Disability Pride on Saturday, September 20, from 2 to 8 p.m. at its Fort Collins studio. The event will highlight disabled artists from across Colorado through performances, storytelling, and community connection.

The day will include drag, live music, and dance, along with intimate storytelling circles where individuals share their experiences and identities beyond labels. Bigglesworth Sausage Party will provide food, and community partners will be on-site to connect attendees with resources for marginalized populations in Northern Colorado.

Community Partnerships

The event is being held in partnership with Cripple Punk Alliance and SPLASH NoCo, two organizations that support accessibility and LGBTQIA+ communities.

“Accessibility starts with the ADA, but we want to strive for better,” said Peter Bachland, founder of Cripple Punk Alliance. “Disability Pride at Full Expression! uplifts disabled queer artists and demonstrates the futures possible through collective liberation.”

SPLASH NoCo, which works with LGBTQIA+ youth and families, echoed the importance of celebrating diverse identities. “Disability Pride reminds us that our differences are not barriers, but powerful sources of creativity and resilience,” said Executive Director Kimberly Chambers.

Advocacy Through the Arts

Since its first event in June 2023, Full Expression! has centered advocacy in the arts. Founder Savannah Svoboda said the mission is to platform talented but often overlooked performers. “It’s a privilege to partner with Northern Colorado leaders who are pushing back against targeted attacks on the arts, those with disabilities, and the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Event Details

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Time: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Location: Full Expression! Studio, Fort Collins

Full Expression! Studio, Fort Collins Tickets: Required; ticket holders receive priority access.

Space is limited, and ticket holders will be prioritized over credentialed media. To arrange interviews or request rehearsal access, contact Full Expression! Dance Collective Founder Savannah Svoboda at 970-689-2554.

For more information on SPLASH NoCo, visit splashnoco.org.