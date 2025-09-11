Weld County Sheriff Warns Community After Release of Violent Offender

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Concerns raised as inmate deemed incompetent to stand trial was released Sept. 8 under state law

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams is alerting the public following the September 8 release of 21-year-old Debisa Ephraim from the Weld County Jail. Ephraim, arrested earlier this year on multiple violent felony charges, was released under Colorado statute after courts determined in July that his competency could not be restored, making him ineligible to stand trial.

Ephraim’s arrests included charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and participation in a riot stemming from an April 5, 2025, arrest in Greeley. Later that same month, while still in custody, he was charged again with felony menacing and first-degree burglary in connection with another case.

Debisa Ephraim

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office notes that social media videos, provided by a victim’s family, appear to show violent incidents in Fort Collins and Greeley before his arrest. Though these videos have not been authenticated, law enforcement is treating them as relevant to ongoing safety concerns.

Sheriff Reams said the release highlights challenges created by recent changes to state law. “Colorado HB24-1034 has created a crisis where very dangerous individuals are being released to the street to reoffend over and over,” he said. “I pray this individual doesn’t hurt another innocent victim, but the public deserves to know of his past violent actions so they can protect themselves accordingly.”

Community Impact in Northern Colorado

The Sheriff’s warning underscores the difficulty local law enforcement faces in balancing public safety with state mandates. Residents in Weld County, Fort Collins, and across Northern Colorado are encouraged to remain aware of the situation and exercise caution.

North Forty News will continue to follow this story and provide updates.

For official information from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, visit weldsheriff.com.