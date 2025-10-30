One Year Later: Windsor Police Continue Search for Missing Teen Janika Sierra

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Family and investigators seek Northern Colorado community’s help locating missing 15-year-old

WINDSOR, Colo. – The Windsor Police Department is renewing its call for public assistance in locating 15-year-old Janika Sierra, who has been missing for one year. Janika was last seen in Windsor, Colorado, on the evening of October 18, 2024, and may still be in the Northern Colorado area.

Janika Sierra, last seen in Windsor, Colorado, on the evening of October 18, 2024 (Photo and graphic courtesy Windsor Police Department)

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Janika was last seen wearing a red and black flannel shirt, Nike high-top shoes, and carrying a backpack. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Janika is identified as Indigenous and is known to frequent Farr Park in Greeley, Colorado.

Authorities say she has been seen in multiple Northern Colorado locations over the past year, and the search remains active. The Windsor Police Department urges anyone with information about Janika’s whereabouts to come forward immediately.

If you see Janika or have any information about her location, call 911 or contact the Windsor Police Department at 970-674-6400.

For more information about missing persons, visit the official Colorado Bureau of Investigation alert page at https://cbi.colorado.gov/alerts.

Source: Town of Windsor Police Department