Larimer County Protects 675 Acres of Scenic Ranchland Near Livermore

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Conservation easement preserves working lands, wildlife habitat, and Northern Colorado’s rural heritage

LOVELAND, Colo. — Larimer County Natural Resources has permanently protected the 675-acre Legend Trail Ranch in northern Larimer County through a conservation easement generously donated by landowner Cheryl Rennels.

Located in the Laramie Foothills north of Livermore, the ranch features rolling grasslands, rocky outcroppings, and working agricultural fields along U.S. Highway 287. The property connects to neighboring conserved lands, creating a vital buffer that links a larger network of protected open spaces and wildlife corridors in the region.

The land will remain a working ranch, allowing grazing and hay production to continue while safeguarding the property’s natural beauty and habitat for future generations.

“My goal has always been to preserve the agricultural way of life I grew up in and currently enjoy,” said Rennels. “Partnering with Larimer County permanently conserves what I value—agriculture, livestock, wildlife, and the beauty of the Livermore Valley.”

Legend Trail Ranch in northern Larimer County (Photo courtesy Larimer County Department of Natural Resources)

“Larimer County is grateful for Mrs. Rennels’ generosity and foresight to conserve this ranch and the incredible viewshed and habitat it supports,” said Justin Core, Senior Land Agent for the county.

This project supports the goals of the Larimer County Open Lands Master Plan, which prioritizes conservation in the Laramie Foothills area—one of the most ecologically and culturally significant landscapes in Northern Colorado.

For more information about Larimer County Department of Natural Resources and its ongoing conservation work, visit larimer.gov/naturalresources.

Source: Larimer County Department of Natural Resources