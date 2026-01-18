Proposed Gas Rate Increase Heads to Regulators

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado Public Utilities Commission will review proposal affecting Northern Colorado households

Northern Colorado residents could see higher natural gas bills beginning in fall 2026 under a new rate proposal now before state regulators.

The utility submitted the proposal to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, citing investments made over the past two years to improve system reliability, strengthen safety, reduce emissions, and maintain what it describes as cost-effective service for customers who rely on natural gas for heating and cooking.

According to the filing, the proposed rates are designed to help avoid outages during extreme cold, enhance infrastructure safety for communities and the environment, and support cleaner-energy goals through emissions reductions and electrification initiatives.

If approved as filed, the utility estimates the average residential customer would see an increase of about 11.4 percent, or roughly $7.59 per month, beginning in October 2026. Actual impacts may vary depending on usage and location, including across Northern Colorado communities that rely heavily on natural gas during winter months.

State regulators will review the proposal as part of a public process that determines whether the rate increase is justified and how costs are distributed among customers.

