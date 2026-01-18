Front Range Community College and Mazda Expand Automotive Technology Training

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Students across Northern Colorado will soon train on the same advanced vehicles and diagnostic systems used in dealership service bays, thanks to a new partnership between Front Range Community College and Mazda North American Operations.

Through the Mazda Automotive Student Training program, students in Front Range Community College’s Automotive Technology program will gain access to manufacturer-specific online and hands-on training, professional diagnostic software, and current model-year vehicles provided directly by Mazda. The collaboration is designed to strengthen workforce readiness and create direct pathways into high-demand technician careers throughout Northern Colorado and the greater Front Range.

Practicing on Technology (Photo courtesy Front Range Community College)

“This collaboration is exactly the type of industry-aligned partnership that helps our students move directly into future-ready jobs,” said Colleen Simpson, president of Front Range Community College. “We are grateful to Mazda for investing in our students and supporting Colorado’s workforce.”

As part of the agreement, Mazda will loan the college brand-new, late-model vehicles that rotate annually, giving students the opportunity to practice with the latest automotive technologies they would encounter in a dealership environment. Additional vehicles will remain with the program beyond a single year, supporting extended labs, deeper diagnostics, and repeated hands-on practice over multiple semesters.

Mazda is also providing specialized tools, diagnostic software, service information, and access to its professional vehicle information and learning management systems—the same platforms used by technicians in Mazda dealerships nationwide.

“This partnership gives our students a true industry-ready experience,” said Soley Belt, department chair of Automotive Technology at Front Range Community College. “Training on late-model vehicles and professional diagnostic platforms ensures our students are learning on the exact tools and technologies they will see in the field.”

Beginning in fall 2026, the Mazda Automotive Student Training program will be integrated into the college’s Automotive Technology pathway. Students will benefit from manufacturer-aligned curriculum, hands-on experience with new vehicles, access to dealership-grade diagnostic tools, and direct engagement with Mazda dealers through recruiting events. Students who meet academic and attendance benchmarks may qualify for an advanced training pathway designed to enhance employability.

“Mazda is pleased to partner with Front Range Community College to address the industry-wide need for educated technicians,” said Tim Kosnar, program manager for Mazda’s technician recruiting, training, and retention programs. “Programs like this help properly prepare students for automotive careers and provide a competitive hiring advantage, particularly as demand continues to grow in Northern Colorado and the greater Denver region.”

Attribution: Front Range Community College; Mazda North American Operations