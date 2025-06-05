Prospect Road Closure Moved to June 9–12 for Railroad Crossing Replacement

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Northern Colorado drivers and cyclists should prepare for a full closure of West Prospect Road near South College Avenue from 8 p.m. Monday, June 9, through Thursday, June 12, as BNSF Railway and the City of Fort Collins collaborate to replace a key railroad crossing.

The work was previously scheduled for earlier in June but was postponed due to weather concerns. The closure will enable crews to complete a full replacement of the railroad crossing west of College Avenue. The road will reopen as soon as work is completed, weather permitting.

Detours and Impacts for Vehicles, Bicyclists, and Pedestrians

During the closure:

Eastbound traffic on Prospect will be rerouted via South Shields Street to Mulberry Street or Drake Road .

will be rerouted via to or . Westbound traffic on Prospect will be detoured via College Avenue to Mulberry Street or Drake Road .

will be detoured via to or . Mason Trail users will be redirected to the Spring Creek Trail , Remington Street , and the Garden Trail , which connects to CSU’s Annual Flower Trial Garden .

will be redirected to the , , and the , which connects to . Pedestrians should use designated crossings at Prospect and Center Avenue or Prospect and College . To cross the railroad, pedestrians should use Lake Street .

should use designated crossings at or . To cross the railroad, pedestrians should use . MAX Bus Service will continue normal operations, using the signaled MAX crossing at Prospect.

Despite the construction, local access for residences and businesses will be maintained throughout the closure.

Stay Informed

To view detour maps and get the latest on this and other construction projects, visit fcgov.com/construction.

Source: City of Fort Collins News Release.